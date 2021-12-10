mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rick Ross Delivers "Richer Than I Ever Been" Ft. Future, 21 Savage, Wale, Benny The Butcher & More

Erika Marie
December 10, 2021 00:14
Richer Than I Ever Been
Rick Ross

The highly-anticipated record also hosts looks from The-Dream, Jazmine Sullivan, DreamDoll, Yungeen Ace, Major Nine, and drug kingpin Willie Falcon.


He's called the album his best yet, and now fans will be able to judge for themselves. Rick Ross has maintained not only a successful career in the entertainment industry but outside of music, as well. The Florida icon is well-respected among his peers and penned hits that have become classics, and now Rozay has returned with another collection of tracks that are poised to take over the charts. 

Richer Than I Ever Been arrives at 12 songs total, including features from heavy hitters like The-Dream, Wale, Future, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, Benny The Butcher, Wiz Khalifa, DreamDoll, Yungeen Ace, and Major Nine. Drug kingpin Willie Falcon even lends his voice to the previously released single "Little Havana."

This has been quite the anticipated album so stream Richer Than I Ever Been for yourself and let us know if you think it has held up to its hype.

Tracklist

1. Little Havana Ft. Willie Falcon & The-Dream
2. The Pulitzer
3. Rapper Estates Ft. Benny The Butcher
4. Marathon
5. Warm Words In A Cold World Ft. Wale & Future
6. Wiggle Ft. DreamDoll
7. Can’t Be Broke Ft. Yungeen Ace & Major Nine
8. Made It OUt Alive Ft. Blxst
9. Outlawz Ft. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage
10. Imperial High
11. Richer Than I Ever Been
12. Hella Smoke ft. Wiz Khalifa

Rick Ross The-Dream Benny The Butcher Wale Future Jazmine Sullivan 21 Savage DreamDoll Yungeen Ace Major Nine Willie Falcon
