Rick Ross Delivers "Little Havana" Ft. Willie Falcon & The-Dream

We're right around the corner from receiving Richer Than I've Ever Been, and to amplify the hype surrounding the record, Rick Ross drops off yet another single. The celebrated rapper has had a successful, longstanding career in the industry that helped him expand his brand into other markets. It's a regular occurrence for Rozay to boast about the finer things in life on his albums, but with a title like Richer Than I've Ever Been, you can expect even more.

On his latest single "Little Havana," Ross enlists The-Dream and famed drug kingpin Willie Falcon, who offers the introduction to the track. While speaking about his forthcoming album, Ross declared it his best yet.

"Really I feel this is the best album," he said. "I make progress every day. The words I use, the positions I'm in. The things I'm able to say. Some of the stuff I'm saying on the album gon' separate this album from others. A lot of people are going to say Rozay shouldn't have did that. I think I should. Why not? That's what the game needs. I'm only going to bring what the game needs."

Richer Than I've Ever Been arrives next Friday, December 10. Stream "Little Havana" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm gonna stack my money be a better father

You could pay me down but I got it regardless

Js that I'm rockin' they gotta be goggles (Oh)

When we plot to kill 'em we send a few a bottle (Oh)

Set 'em up like 2Pac, get 'em to [rob 'em?] (Oh)

I always loved BIG, sh*t, I did it big