Rick Ross' Instagram antics have us laughing once again. On the morning of Saturday, February 26th, the Richer Than I Ever Been hitmaker hopped onto his Story to let his 14.1 million followers know that he wasn't about to be swindled out of $10K for something that he could do himself.

"They must've forgot who the f*ck I am," the 46-year-old told the camera, a serious look upon his face as he adjusts his cowboy hat. "I'm hands-on, I cut down my own motherf*cking trees. You can't charge the boss $1,000 a tree to cut it down. I cut down my own motherf*cking trees, I gotta make room for my animals," he yelled.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Ross recently welcomed a new cow to The Promised Land, and clearly, he's got plans to expand the herd, as he needed 10 oak trees removed from his property, which nearly set him back $10,000.

"I'm the Biggest Boss," he continued before asking, "Y'all ready to go cut these trees down?" Sure enough, in the next clip, we see the multi-hyphenate out in his yard, chainsaw in hand as he conquers one of the huge trees.





As Uproxx notes, the cut wasn't exactly clean, but it got the job done, and after dishing out $2,000 for the chainsaws, Rozay is left with a cool $8K in his pocket to invest elsewhere – or spend on another furry friend for his luxurious estate.

In other news, we recently sat down with the Biggest Boss for an exclusive interview, during which he opened up about the impact that Young Dolph and Nipsey Hussle's death has had on the world of hip hop, among other things – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Rick Ross and your other favourite artists.

