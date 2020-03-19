Rick Ross has settled the score with the IRS who were chasing him down over a million and a half in back taxes. According to The Blast, Rick Ross has coughed up $1,548,401.58 in back taxes stemming from a Federal Tax lien issued in Dec. 2018. The IRS released the tax lien on Feb. 24th after the rapper finally settled the debt.

The total amount owed was based on two separate debts from 2014 and 2016. The rapper was owing $254,341 for 2014 and $1,294,059.88 for 2016. Thankfully, his assets and property won't be touched by the IRS anymore after he paid off the bill in its entirety which should be a sigh of relief for him, given the current climate of the economy right now.

Rick Ross has a history of owing money in back taxes. In October 2018, for example, the IRS accused him of owing $1,147,141.77 in taxes between 2013 and 2014. Prior to that, he was hit with a Federal Tax Lien for $4.6M in taxes.

Clearly, things are still working in Rick Ross favor these days. Even after coughing up over a million and a half dollars in back taxes, he's still flexing some big boy vehicles. Earlier today, the rapper hit the 'Gram to flaunt his brand new 2020 Maybach 650 which runs for over $200K.

Rozay clearly isn't hurting for cash these days.