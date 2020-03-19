He may be the Big Boss to the world, but to his daughter Toie Roberts, Rick Ross is just dear ol' dad. The rapper recently celebrated his first-born's 18th birthday and he made sure that he ushered Toie into adulthood in style. "@t4ysav 🎈celebrated her 18th yesterday in a beautiful way," Rick Ross wrote on Instagram. "Im so proud of your beautiful spirit and bossy way I can’t help but be excited for your days to come.my 1st born and heir to my throne #Toie 💙💖"

He shared a photo of his daughter along with Louis Vuitton bags next to a luxury vehicle. Over on her Instagram page, Toie posed for the Gram in a sparkly silver dress. "It’s your birthday baby it’s your birthday!💎 #18yrsofstr8PRESSURE," she penned in the caption of one of her photos. In another, she said, "18. thank God for another trip around the sun.💙🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋."

Rick Ross is known for going all out for his kids' birthdays, and Toie shared a minute-long video clip of her birthday dinner celebrations. The rapper was there to help his little girl snap a few selfies before the teen was joined by her loved ones. She was fitted with a massive birthday cake set for a hip hop princess and smiled as her friends and family sang her Happy Birthday. Check out a few photos and the video clip below.