Rick Ross also made sure that his baby girl got a few luxury goods as he dropped off gifts from Louis Vuitton.
He may be the Big Boss to the world, but to his daughter Toie Roberts, Rick Ross is just dear ol' dad. The rapper recently celebrated his first-born's 18th birthday and he made sure that he ushered Toie into adulthood in style. "@t4ysav 🎈celebrated her 18th yesterday in a beautiful way," Rick Ross wrote on Instagram. "Im so proud of your beautiful spirit and bossy way I can’t help but be excited for your days to come.my 1st born and heir to my throne #Toie 💙💖"
He shared a photo of his daughter along with Louis Vuitton bags next to a luxury vehicle. Over on her Instagram page, Toie posed for the Gram in a sparkly silver dress. "It’s your birthday baby it’s your birthday!💎 #18yrsofstr8PRESSURE," she penned in the caption of one of her photos. In another, she said, "18. thank God for another trip around the sun.💙🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋."
Rick Ross is known for going all out for his kids' birthdays, and Toie shared a minute-long video clip of her birthday dinner celebrations. The rapper was there to help his little girl snap a few selfies before the teen was joined by her loved ones. She was fitted with a massive birthday cake set for a hip hop princess and smiled as her friends and family sang her Happy Birthday. Check out a few photos and the video clip below.
View this post on Instagram