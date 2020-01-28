Today is clearly monumental for hip-hop culture. Both J. Cole and Rick Ross were born, turning thirty-five and forty-four respectively, a sad reminder that the pair have yet to trade verses on a proper duet. At least there's always "Fitted Cap." Either way, the celebrations and love have been steadily pouring in from artists and fans alike, and Rick Ross took to Instagram to count his blessings for another successful year.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"God is Great," he writes, alongside a luxurious slideshow. "I’m so thankful to see another year. I’m so grateful for my beautiful family!! Every day I rise I pray to move with a clean heart. I pray you rich forever." The accompanying picture speak volumes on the loyalty of his inner circle. Suited up with his mother, son, a dapper DJ Khaled, and more. Clearly, life is good for the boss; it's especially nice to see given his major health scare a few years prior. To further celebrate the occasion, Russ, Benny The Butcher, Big Boi, E40, Berner, and 48 Laws Of Power author Robert Greene slide into the comment section to wish him well.

Here's to Rick Ross, the birthday boy who has given hip-hop ten studio albums, countless hard verses, a top-5 ad-lib grunt, WINGSTOP, the expression "bad bitch she a masterPIECE," big boss talk, #RossFit, and many more hip-hop presents. It seems only fitting to return the favor. Happy birthday Renzel, we appreciate you!