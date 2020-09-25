When you've got OGs out here buying brand new cars just to troll you, you know you did something wrong.

Tory Lanez has been vilified over his alleged involvement in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. For months, he shut his mouth but behind closed doors, he was seemingly crafting his return album Daystar, which addresses all of the allegations against him. Many have been critical of the album release, picking Tory apart for choosing to address the situation in this manner, profiting off of the shooting of a Black woman.

The Toronto native has been banned by some websites, like Highsnobiety, who is refusing to post anything about the rapper again. He's also got some legends coming after him, like Rick Ross, who went out of his way to purchase a brand new car to troll Lanez.

"Tory Lanez, poor decision, brother, dropping that project," said Ricky Rozay on Instagram Stories. "Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor. Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor, brother. We gotta respect these sisters. That ain't how you address the accusations you're facing with a sister. That was a poor choice, homie."

He went on to take things a step further, going out of his way to purchase a Smart Car, saying that it's for the artist.

"Ay, I just bought a car for Tory Lanez," says the Florida legend, showing off the Smart Car in his driveway. "I got a gift for your album release, homie. That's you. Heard your shit just went double acrylic on Datpiff."

Some people are criticizing Rick Ross for promoting his champagne in the first video, but the message stands that he's not impressed with Tory's actions.

Do you think it's a boss move for Rick Ross to buy a new car just to troll Tory Lanez?