Rick Ross bought officers of the South Fulton Police Department lunch from Subway, over the weekend, the department revealed in an Instagram post. Afterward, Ross and Captain R. McCain posed for a photo together.

“The BOSS Rick Ross! He said no Police Officer will ever pay for lunch if he is around. We need more like him,” the department captioned the picture. “Thanks To The BOSS Rick Ross!”



Noam Galai / Getty Images

Ross has a history with policing, as he worked as a correctional officer in Florida back in the '90s.

Last week, the Florida rapper went viral on social media after deciding to cut trees for himself on his Atlanta estate. He claimed that it would have cost him $10,000 to have someone else cut down 10 trees on his property.

“I just told my homie, ‘You go to Home Depot and you go get me the biggest muthafuckin’ saw there is with a big chain, and you crank that muthafucka,” Ross says in the post. “Imma cut the trees down.’ You heard me? The thing about business, I’m hands on so Imma handle my own.”

“Hold on, I need someone to hit Kanye and tell Kanye I need some of them boots, I’m going to cut the tree down," he joked. "I need some boots. Yeezy! I need them boots, baby!”

