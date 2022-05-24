Rick Ross has spent a large chunk of his discography describing his wealth through opulent purchases, largely high-end vehicles. His record label, Maybach Music Group, pays homage to the luxury German-made car brand but the ironic part of it is that he wasn't legally allowed to drive a vehicle until last September. The then-45-year-old rapper announced on Instagram that he finally passed his driver's test, and could drive his collection of vehicles without fear of prosecution.

Bre'ann White/Collective Gallery/HNHH

Of course, it only made sense that with this new sense of freedom, it was time to celebrate his car collection. The rapper hosted his first annual car show at The Promised Land in Fayetteville, GA over the weekend, where over 6,000 attendees, including fellow car enthusiasts like Curren$y, got an intimate glance at the fleet of 100+ cars and bikes in his garage. The attendees were also treated to an array of food vendors (who reportedly all sold out), and they could even cop some exclusive merch in collaboration with Chevy and Diamond Supply.

As far as the cars on display, the rapper pulled out some of his luxe modern cars like his Rolls Royce Wraith and Phantom, and some exotic Lambos and Ferraris. However, the real treat for car enthusiasts was the classic American cars that he brought out. Ross's second-generation 1955-1957 Chevrolet Bel-Airs were one of the most notable cars in his collection (Rozay 55’ rag Belair is one of Ross' prized possessions).

Ross' first car show went down without a hitch with some describing it as the biggest car show in the South. Of course, we expect no less from Ricky Rozay.

Below are some of the best pictures from Ross' Car & Bike show. If you missed it, check out our brand new digital cover story with the biggest Boss here.

All photos by Bre'ann White (@Breannwhite)