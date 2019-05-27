The mothers of Rick Ross' children have built themselves a pretty bad reputation at this point. On one end, Tia Kemp is always trashing her ex-boyfriend on social media and on the other, Lastonia Leviston is failing to pay rent on her businesses. According to Bossip, Leviston has now been evicted from her store after she reportedly refused to pay rent on the space for several months.

In court documents obtained by the gossip website, a judge has decided that the mother of Rozay's oldest daughter is no longer allowed to rent out a property in a South Florida shopping mall. She has been found guilty by default of not paying over $56K in rent on a commercial property she owned in the Pines City Center called Instatiques. The mall sued Leviston back in February when she failed to pay rent on the space after leasing it in December 2018. When she didn't pay again the following month, things were brought to court and she was eventually forced out of the shop. Ross' baby mama reportedly never responded to the case.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

As noted in the report, this is not the first time Leviston has found herself in a court of law. She was previously involved in a dispute against 50 Cent, which she won, regarding a sex tape that was leaked between herself and Rick Ross.