Rick Ross Assists June3rd On "Friends"

Aron A.
July 27, 2021 19:59
June3rd and Rick Ross connect for a banger on "Jemeni."


Rising R&B star June3rd is leaving an impression with the release of his new body of work, JEMENI. It marks June's official debut album, one that fans have been longing for. The 13-song project largely consists of stellar solo performances from June, and rightfully so. His debut album truly captures his raw artistry at its best, though he does bring on a few collaborators for the tracklist.

Rick Ross makes an appearance on one of the immediate highlights off of the project, "Friends." Dream Addix delivers lush, atmospheric trap production that's tailored for June's rap-sing flow. Meanwhile, Rick Ross slides through with an effortless verse detailing his lust for cash.

Peep the highlight off of June3rd's debut album below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Cuzzo told me love is love
'Til I really met the plug
That day all the numbers changed
I'm talkin' cellphones and them thangs
She rockin' with the biggest, skip the dinner date
I got Bobby Brown snortin' off of dinner plates

