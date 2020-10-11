Rick Ross Assists Fatt Sosa On "Pimpin"

Fatt Sosa has been teasing his anticipated single with Rick Ross for a minute. The streets have waited and Rick Ross did promise to give "bitches something to get money to." Apparently, that was something he meant very literally. Fatt Sosa unleashed his latest single, "Pimpin" ft. Rick Ross earlier this year. Dialing in on sleek production, Sosa and Rick Ross deliver bars of luxury with massive flexes and their business acumen.

This is yet another solid verse from Ross who's continued to demolish every guest verse he's dropped this year. As fans anticipate the release of Richer Than I've Ever Been, the rapper unleashed "Pinned To The Cross" following his Verzuz battle against 2 Chainz.

Check out Fatt Sosa's new collaboration with Rick Ross, "Pimpin" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Every gun, that's 60 rounds

Every month, blow 60 pounds

Miami bitch give good head

Only time I'm sittin' down

Fat boy gon' stand up

Real n***as gon' man up

Broke n***as still talk cheap

Lil n***a ain't said nun