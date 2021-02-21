Yesterday (February 20), Death Row Records rapper and Long Beach nativeDaz Dillinger took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news of his mother's passing. Opening up in a post shared to the social media platform attached with a picture of the two together, Dillinger captioned the post, "THIS MORNING MY MOM DIED 12/29/1947 -2/20/21 ON HER SISTER ANNETTE BIRTHDAY HER BIG SISTER CAME TO GET HER & WENT HOME TO THE LORD AFTER SHE GAVE ME A KISS THIS MORNING." He finished, "Im so sad."

Many hip-hop artists have extended their condolences to the West Coast rapper and his family, leaving heartfelt comments to the rapper under numerous dedication posts he made for his late mother.

Xzibit wrote underneath one photo, "My condolences brother. Prayers and thoughts for you and your family Daz. Love you G." DJ Premier penned, "She will watch over you and bless you Daz..." along with a praying hand emoji, a blue heart, and a dove. Rick Ross simply left multiple praying hand emojis, a powerful statement within itself.

Queens-bred rapper Capone commented, "Sleep in peace momma love," paired with another set of blue heart emojis. He continued, "I’m here for you my bro.. I know how it is to lose a mother being the only child .. I’m with u champ 4 life .. brothers 4 life."

Dillinger shared a series of photos on his account dedicated to his adored late mother. Check out some of the tributary posts above and below. Our prayers go out to him and his family.

[via]