In this week's chart news, Rick Ross has earned his tenth top 10 album with Port of Miami 2 clocking in at No. 2, falling behind rock group Slipknot's We Are Not Your Kind album. With 127,000 units, Slipknot becomes the first hard rock act to lead the ranking since Foo Fighter's Concrete and Gold charted in 2017.

As for Renzel, Port Of Miami 2 becomes the MMG boss' highest-charting effort in 5 years with 80,000 album units. 2014 marked his last best when Mastermind hit No. 1. Naturally, the bulk of Port of Miami 2's success is found in streaming activity, earning the most of any other album on the chart with 53,000 streaming equivalent album units.

Following behind is the final debut in this week's top 10 with Trippie Redd returning to the Billboard 200 with ! logging at No. 3. Arriving via TenThousand Projects, the new effort earns 51,000 equivalent album units. It marks the young artist's third top 10 effort following 2018's A Love Letter To You and Life's A Trip.

The remainder of the list is occupied by familiar titles as Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep slipping down toN o.4 with 44,000 units. Ed Sheeran is next up at No. 5 with No.6 Collaborations clocking 43,000 units. Chris Brown's Indigo earns 36,000 units for a slot at No. 6.

You'll find Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 7 with 33,000 units while Drake's Care Package takes a dip from No.1 to No.8 with 31,000 units. Things are rounded out with Khalid at No. 9 with 30,000 units for Free Spirit while Lil Nas X's 7 reenters the top 10 with 29,000 units.