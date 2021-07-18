mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rick Ross & The-Dream Come Through On Pop Smoke's "Manslaughter"

Aron A.
July 18, 2021 09:53
145 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Manslaughter
Pop Smoke Feat. Rick Ross & The-Dream

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pop Smoke and Rick Ross swap bars on "Manslaughter" ft. The-Dream.


There's been a lot of thoughts surrounding Pop Smoke's new posthumous album, Faith. Fans didn't necessarily appreciate the features since many of the high-profile names attached to the project didn't really reach out to Pop before his passing. Plus, a few of the tracks were leaked then reworked with new collaborators on deck. "Manslaughter," for example, originally featured Dread Woo and Dafi Woo, and had a different beat but Steven Victor explained that they weren't able to clear the sample. 

The album version of the track now features Rick Ross and The-Dream with production hailing from Daoud, Jake One, Jess Jackson, and Ryan Press. The glorious vocal samples and downbeat percussion transform the record into an arena-friendly banger which truly is fitting for Ross' presence. However, it's hard not to be slightly taken aback by hearing Rozay on a track where Pop Smoke's rap-sing variation á la 50 Cent is front and center on the hook.

Check out "Manslaughter" below.

Quotable Lyrics
White glove, dice game, Wilt Chamberlain on the block
The rain man, my stocks is one to watch
Carry a casket, a nigga carry some shots
Bomboclaat niggas in drop tops

Pop Smoke
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  145
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pop Smoke Rick Ross The-Dream
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rick Ross & The-Dream Come Through On Pop Smoke's "Manslaughter"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject