Rick Ross & The-Dream Come Through On Pop Smoke's "Manslaughter"

There's been a lot of thoughts surrounding Pop Smoke's new posthumous album, Faith. Fans didn't necessarily appreciate the features since many of the high-profile names attached to the project didn't really reach out to Pop before his passing. Plus, a few of the tracks were leaked then reworked with new collaborators on deck. "Manslaughter," for example, originally featured Dread Woo and Dafi Woo, and had a different beat but Steven Victor explained that they weren't able to clear the sample.

The album version of the track now features Rick Ross and The-Dream with production hailing from Daoud, Jake One, Jess Jackson, and Ryan Press. The glorious vocal samples and downbeat percussion transform the record into an arena-friendly banger which truly is fitting for Ross' presence. However, it's hard not to be slightly taken aback by hearing Rozay on a track where Pop Smoke's rap-sing variation á la 50 Cent is front and center on the hook.

Check out "Manslaughter" below.

Quotable Lyrics

White glove, dice game, Wilt Chamberlain on the block

The rain man, my stocks is one to watch

Carry a casket, a nigga carry some shots

Bomboclaat niggas in drop tops

