Rick Ross & Summer Walker's "Summer Reign" Video Is A Champagne-Filled Love Story

Did you know Rick Ross was teamed up with Belaire???

In case you were unaware, Rick Ross is a spokesperson for Belaire Champagne. After watching the new video for his Port Of Miami II joint "Summer Reign," you'll get that point hammered into your head.

Unleashing the brand new clip for "Summer Reign" with Summer Walker, Rick Ross has returned with some new content to promote his 2019 album. The film can be viewed as somewhat of a champagne-fueled love story, beginning with Rozay and a beautiful woman walking outside his Miami crib, enjoying sips from their Nipsey Hussle-branded Belaire bottles. If they decide they want a different flavor, no worries! There's also a bottle of the Lil Wayne-backed Bumbu on deck. In case you haven't already realized, there's a ton of strategic product placement in this video.

Ross' lavish lifestyle is on display in "Summer Reign." When he's not getting close to the aforementioned model, he can be seen getting his beard lined up in a dark room, laying a bunch of trust in his barber's hands and likely thinking about all the Belaire champagne that he's missing out on.

Summer Walker, unfortunately, does not make an appearance. Watch the visuals above and let us know what you think. Which song from the album would you like to see a video for next?