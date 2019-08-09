Rick Ross & Nipsey Hussle Spit Game On "Rich N***a Lifestyle"

Rick Ross has earned himself a reputation as hip-hop's "Boss," with several investments under his belt to bolster the claim. Yet he's not alone in his acumen. Before his untimely and tragic passing, Nipsey Hussle was leading by example, a genuine pillar of his community. As such, both he and Ross came to exude an aura of gravitas that not every rapper can achieve. One can call themselves a boss till they're blue in the face, but actions speak louder than words. Today, Ross, Nip, and Teyana Taylor put their principles to an instrumental, culminating in the lavish and bittersweet "Rich N***a Lifestyle."

Taking to a Blaxploitation-inspired sample, Ross sets it off with some free game, riding the beat like a veteran of a thousand voyages. "Walkin' down the block holding my boom box," he raps. "Optimistic dirty n***a, clean tube socks / they gon' keep us in the ghetto till we move out." At this point, it's difficult to hear new verses from Nip, though that's not to say it's unappreciated; though he may be gone, that doesn't mean he can't drop knowledge. "I can't name a fake n***a that was not exposed," he raps. "How ya'll n***as so surprised that Tekashi told? Ain't a real street n***a less you got a code."

Stream Port Of Miami 2 right here, and sound off below - did Ross deliver the rare superior sequel?

Quotable Lyrics

I can't name a fake n***a that was not exposed

How ya'll n***as so surprised that Tekashi told?

Ain't a real street n***a less you got a code

