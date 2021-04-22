mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rick Ross & Nas Stood As Equals On "Usual Suspects"

Mitch Findlay
April 22, 2021 11:12
217 Views
32
2
2009 The Island Def Jam Group2009 The Island Def Jam Group
2009 The Island Def Jam Group

Usual Suspects
Rick Ross Feat. Nas

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

With Rick Ross' "Deeper Than Rap" officially turning twelve, revisit one of his highlight cuts in the Nas-assisted "Usual Suspects."


Yesterday marked the official anniversary of Rick Ross' third studio album Deeper Than Rap, originally released twelve years ago in 2009. Featuring guest appearances from Kanye West, Foxy Brown, Trina, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, Nas, and more, the project remains a favorable effort from Renzel, though not quite touted among his strongest bodies of work. Still, it's an album that's well worth revisiting, and where better than the Nas-assisted "Usual Suspects?"

The chosen backdrop is a luxurious anthem from The Inkredibles, deftly capturing everything that Rick Ross represents -- opulence and authority among the chief qualities. Though some proved hesitant to give Rozay his due as a lyricist, standing alongside Nas as an equal is no easy feat. He rises to the occasion admirably, lining up a pair of verses for the occasion. "17, time to man up," he reflects. "Feed the fam boy, I put that on these canned goods / All I got was diabetes and a damn hug."

Nas, aquatic compared to Ross' methodical flow, joins his counterpart on memory lane. "And still my talent is yet to be challenged,
Had no jet with my own pilot, no blastin' off with Flex or DJ Khaled," he raps. "My mom stressin' college / But my crude sense of logic did allude to my empty wallet."

Twelve years since its original release, where do you stand on Deeper Than Rap? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And still my talent is yet to be challenged
Had no jet with my own pilot, no blastin' off with Flex or DJ Khaled
My mom stressin' college, but my crude sense of logic did allude to my empty wallet

Rick Ross
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  2
  217
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rick Ross Nas Deeper Than Rap
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rick Ross & Nas Stood As Equals On "Usual Suspects"
32
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject