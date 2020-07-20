Rick Ross & Jay-Z Stood As Equals On "Free Mason"

Seeing as Rick Ross carried the presence of an OG the moment he stepped into the rap game, it's hard to truly appreciate the fact he's been putting in work for well over a decade. And yet ten years ago to this day, Renzel came through with his fourth studio album Teflon Don, a project that helped solidify him as one of the game's most quietly devastating emcees. That's not to say he wasn't holding it down prior, but some remained unwilling to look beyond his boss-like persona and truly analyze the bars at hand.

On "Free Mason," Rick Ross made it impossible to deny, joining forces with arguably the greatest lyricist of all time -- Jay-Z. A full-fledged duet that saw both rappers rhyming as equals, Ross and Jigga proved complementary to one another with two imagery-laden verses rich in religious iconography. "I understand that folks expect me to fold, community control to violate parole," spits Ross, over triumphant production from The Inkredibles. "I won't fail, but a lot of men will, I’m iconic in the field like Solomon's Seal."

Happy ten year anniversary to Teflon Don, an album that many might still celebrate at Rick Ross' best yet. Where do you stand on the topic?

