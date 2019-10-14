Even a boss has a boss. Ask Rick Ross, who likely picked up everything he needed to know from his mother Tommie. Now, their dynamic comes alive in the latest episode of Fuse's "Made From Scratch," which finds rappers cooking up a storm with their loved ones. In this segment, Renzel holds it down while Tommie whips up some fried catfish, and the banter is both endearing and hilarious.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"We just released a memoir," says Ross, with a smile. "Your son's an author. I'ma just keep going as long as I got you. I couldn't do all this. I couldn't be creative and count the numbers. Ya'll was blessed with the genius side of the brains, and guess what? I mastered the hustle." Rozay's mother smirks, letting her son know that he's "going too hard," implying that he oughta slow things down for his own good; lest we forget some of Ross' health scares in recent years, the product of a breakneck lifestyle pace.

While Rick's mom works magic with the lemon pepper, Rick Ross watches with a drink in hand. Contrary to the in-kitchen dynamic, Mama Ross expresses further concern that her son is "working too hard." "You taking private jets," she says. "You jetting here, you jetting there." Ross counters, no less impervious to a mother's concern than the lot of us. "I've been getting rest," he reassures her, though her gaze speaks to a woman unconvinced.

Check out the full episode of "Made From Scratch" below via Fuse, which happens to include a segment with A$AP Ferg and his uncle. Once again, it's an insightful look behind the scenes at the real lives of the game's biggest names.