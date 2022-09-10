Fivio Foreign is finding his footing in the rap game, and aligning himself with some of the greatest to ever do. For his debut album B.I.B.L.E., the Brooklyn rapper got Kanye West to feature and executive produce the project, which featured guest appearances from Chlöe, Coi Leray, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys and more. On Thursday, Fivio found himself in more elite hip hop company as he linked with the biggest boss, Rick Ross.

The "Say My Name" rapper shared a photo of himself chatting with Wing Stop owner, surrounded by bottles of Bumbu Rum, as their conversation is being filmed. Fivio posted the pic along with footage of the pair chopping it up, with the caption, “Billion Dollar Conversations." No word on what exactly the conversation was about, but Fivio seemed to be soaking up up whatever knowledge Ross was putting down.

Ross was once in Fivio's position as an upcoming artist, seeking game from those who came before you. Last week, the Florida rapper opened up about his experience working alongside Jay-Z, telling Jake Paul, "Jay, man, is a super real motherf**ker, let's get straight to the point." Rozay went on to share that Hov acted as a mentor of sorts, adding "Any artist that says Jay-Z didn't influence from his generation down wouldn't be honest. Jay most definitely took the game to another level. We already know what he's capable of music-wise, lyric-wise, but also the entrepreneurship."





Fivio also spoke on Jay-Z's impact on the game in a recent tweet, saying, "Me & Hov brought bacc long verses." Although the verdict is still out on his claim, fans were feeling the Brooklyn rapper's new freestyle over DJ Khaled's "God Did." Check it out below.