Rick Ross & DreamDoll Cash Out For The "Wiggle" Music Video

Rick Ross unveils the latest visuals for "Richer Than I Ever Been" for the DreamDoll-assisted, "Wiggle."

Rick Ross' is riding high off of the release of his eleventh studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been. Boasting features from a slew of new artists with production that often reflects the opulence of the Promised Land, the DreamDoll-assisted single, "Wiggle" is the quintessential trap banger. It's an anthem suitable for throwing bands at places like Magic City or King Of Diamonds.

The rapper came through with the official set of visuals for the single which unites him and DreamDoll at "Rozay's Angels," a fictional drive-thru strip club with foreign vehicles lined up around the block. Ross and DreamDoll surround themselves with beautiful models and wads of cash, though it should be noted this video isn't workplace-friendly.

The release of Ross' latest music video coincides with the announcement of the deluxe edition of Richer Than I Ever Been. The rapper announced that we should expect that by Jan. 27th and will include three new songs with features from AZ and Anderson .Paak.

Peep the music video for Ross' "Wiggle" ft. DreamDoll above.