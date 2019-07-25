We'll finally be receiving a new Rick Ross in the coming weeks. The rapper's teased the sequel for his 2006 debut Port Of Miami for a hot minute but it wasn't until recently that he actually gave fans a solid confirmation that the album was on the way. He recently released two new singles, "Act A Fool" with Wale and "BIG TYME" with Swizz Beatz. With the new album a little over two weeks away, he's coming through with a third single with his "Money In The Grave" collaborator.

Rozay's third single off of Port Of Miami II is set to arrive tonight. The rapper took to Twitter to announce "Gold Roses" ft. Drake will be live on streaming platforms this evening. There have been rumors about the song over the past few weeks but the Boss himself confirmed its arrival earlier today. This marks Ross and Drake's second collaboration this year. Ahead of the Port Of Miami II rollout, he joined forces with Drake for "Money In The Grave" off of Drake's championship-celebrating two-piece set, The Best In The World Pack. The two were also recently spotted shooting the music video for the song.

Information on the tracklist and album, in general, has been scarce as Rozay's channeled DJ Khaled and kept everything "top secret." Rick Ross' new album drops on Aug. 9th.