Rick Ross & Drake Trade Lengthy Verses On "Gold Roses"

The Port of Miami 2 wait continues as fans anticipate the release of Rick Ross's forthcoming album. As the record's August 9 release date creeps upon us, Rick Rozay is gifting us with more music. He's already delivered "BIG TYME" featuring Swizz Beatz and "Act a Fool" with Wale, and now he's returned with his Drake-assisted single, "Gold Roses."

Here were see Drake flex his singing chops once again while he and Ross trade verses. The track clocks in at almost six minutes as both rappers deliver lengthy verses spinning personal, lyrical tales of triumphs, loses, and accomplishments. Drake even mentions Kevin Durant's Achilles injury in his own clever way. In a trailer for his 10th studio album, Ross says, "When I realized I was really alive, I sat in a room alone. No television, no music, I just listened to my heartbeat. Can you hear it?" Are you ready for POM2?

Quotable Lyrics

I'm all for findin' happiness, but down to die serious

All smiles, Kevin Durant trials

Had to blow it on the court, I must of blew a milli'

I'm walkin' on all charges, that's my new Achilles