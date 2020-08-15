As their court case rages on, it's reported that Rick Ross and the mother of his two children Briana Camille have welcomed a third child. Over the last few months, Ross and Briana have been in a legal battle over child support. Reports have stated that Briana has made claims that Rick Ross hasn't seen their children, Billion and Berkley, in months. While she doesn't mention Ross openly on social media, back in June she did write a lengthy message about motherhood on Instagram.

"Being a mother is the most beautiful and endearing thing I could be in my life right now," she wrote. "To be able to carry a child/children a whole tiny being for 9 months is beyond superpower. I Embrace it and everything that comes with it." On Friday (August 14), Briana shared a photo to her Instagram Story that gave the public a sneak peek at her newborn.

With Lauryn Hill's "Zion" playing in the background, Briana Camille wrote over the image, "Nothing is more important than reconnecting with your BLISS. Nothing is as rich. Nothing is more real." Check it out below.