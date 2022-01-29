Rick Ross & Anderson .Paak Link Up On "Not For Nothing"

If you thought Rick Ross' Richer Than I Ever Been album couldn't get any better, you thought wrong. On Friday, January 28th, the 46-year-old dropped off the deluxe edition of the record, featuring a handful of new tracks, including "Not For Nothing" featuring Anderson .Paak.

"When all you want is time with a n*gga / And that's not something I can deliver / And you just keep remindin' a n*gga / But, for some reason, I can't remember," the California native sings on the song's chorus.

Throughout his verses, Ross spits game about spoiling the woman in his life with luxurious surprises and love. "Champagne showers all summer / Took you shopping in London / Know that time cost us money (Uh) / Diamonds come in abundance," the Biggest Boss begins.

The original Richer Than I Ever Been arrived in December of 2021, including appearances from Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, Future, and more; at the time the rapper teased that he had three unreleased tracks to come, all of which arrived on the deluxe.

Stream Rick Ross' "Not For Nothing" featuring Anderson .Paak below.

Quotable Lyrics:

As we holdin' each other

Pray the Sun it will shine

We both come with each other

Or come one at a time (Woo)

