Rick Ross Addresses Kanye's Relationship With Trump On "Vegas Residency"

Aron A.
August 10, 2019 13:02
Vegas Residency
Rick Ross

Big Boy raps. The streets needed it.


It's been a few years since Rick Ross' last project but the anticipation was well worth it for the release of Port Of Miami 2. You know what you're getting every time you hear Ross on wax but on his latest project, he adds further depth to the luxurious coke raps that he's known for delivering. "Vegas Residency" is one of the immediate highlights off of his latest project. With production from J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, who often bring out the best in Rozay, as well as Noc, they deliver a rich and soulful beat for Rick Ross to let his thoughts off on. Off the top, he reserves his opening bars to express his disappointment in Kanye West's controversial relationship with President Trump. He opens up even more about his health issues while also talking making references to Bill Cosby and the justice system as a whole.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pray  you treat a poor man like he was a millionaire
Actresses comin' to see me like a movie premiere
Dope boys show me love just for keeping it trill
Dozen lawyers on the team, I'd rather keep 'em close
Bill Cosby dead in prison, I could see the quotes
Headlines when them white boys get to pay a fine

Rick Ross
