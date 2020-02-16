If you grew up in either the '80s or '90s, chances are one of your favorite films was the 1989 family fun classic Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, in addition to its sequels Honey, I Blew Up the Kid from 1992 and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves released on home video in 1997. Now, after a 23-year break and surprisingly no reboots in-between, a new film is currently in the works with its lead star Rick Moranis officially jumping back in the lab as Wayne Szalinski.



Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The past two decades have been good on Moranis, who was spotted looking pretty well back in 2017 at an afterparty for In & Of Itself in NYC (seen above), making his reported return to the series feel even more exciting. One of the reasons he hasn't made another film in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series, or any other project since the mid-2000s, was due to his slow transition into an acting hiatus to be a single father of two following the death of his wife in 1991. Now, at the young age of 66-years-old, it looks like he'll be back and ready to dust off that old lab coat. Deadline reports the film, simply titled Shrunk, will be distributed through Disney and bring back original director Joe Johnston. In terms of the plot, actor Josh Gad is set to star as an adult Nick Szalinski who apparently ends up shrinking his own kids. Shrunk is also scheduled to hit theaters and not the popular Disney+ streaming service, so get ready to make a return to theaters as well.

Are you excited for a new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie and the return of Rick Moranis? Let us know down in the comments after peeping the original film's trailer below: