Actor Rick Cosnett came out as gay on Instagram, Friday.

“Hi everyone. Dramatic pause,” Cosnett said. “I’m gay.”

Cosnett is best known for his performance as Detective Eddie Thawne on The CW's The Flash, and his role as Dr. Wes Mayfield on The Vampire Diaries.

“I just wanted everyone to know because I’ve made a promise to myself to live my truth every day and sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things that you don’t even know about from childhood and society and from just life,” Cosnett continued. “Most of you probably already knew anyway."

Many fans left positive and encouraging comments such as John Barrowman, who wrote, "Congrats and welcome to the truth... even if some assumed it’s still awesome to own it! Sending love from London. Jb."

One fan wrote "I can’t imagine the strength it took to post this. Thank you for sharing your truth! I hope this video touches that person who feels alone in this world. Keep living your truth and don’t allow anyone else to define that truth! #MuchLove."

In January, The CW renewed The Flash for a seventh season. The Flash can be streamed on Netflix.