Rick Carlisle was embroiled in a bit of drama recently as it pertains to the Dallas Mavericks. After a first-round knockout at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers, it was revealed that some players within the Mavericks organization were unhappy with Carlisle's coaching and that they wanted him gone from the team. Luka Doncic was implicated in the report and while Mark Cuban said it was false, Carlisle ended up resigning just a few days later.

Today, Carlisle officially found his new head coaching job as he was hired by the Indiana Pacers on a four-year contract worth $29 million. For those who may remember, Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers during the 2003-2004 season although he eventually left the squad for other opportunities.

This current Pacers squad is a bit of a work-in-progress as they still need quite a few pieces before they can even think about contending in the Eastern Conference. Regardless, Carlisle has a history of working with teams that are in this current state, and he seems to be a good fit for a team that can still compete for playoff spots.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images