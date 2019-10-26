"The episode titles don't really tell you much," proclaims the Rick and Morty Twitter account (though in whose voice, we wonder). And yet, we're happy to receive them all the same. Given the strange and absurdist brilliance of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's brainchild, expecting the unexpected is always on the cards. Even when the information is presented to us first hand, the answers remain elusive. Case in point, the pun-heavy wordplay of season four's first episode batch.

Look for "Edge Of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat," "The Old Man And The Seat," "One Crew Over The Crewcoo's Morty," "Claw And Hoarder: Special Victim's Morty," and "Rattlestar Ricklactica" to arrive with the season's premiere on November 10th. As for the loglines, they only serve to muddy what little ideas we might have. Perhaps it's better this way. However, if Rick And Morty is planning on tackling Hemingway and a 1975 Jack Nicholson classic, we're in for a treat.

Will you be tuning in to the fourth season? Sound off below.