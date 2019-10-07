Rick & Morty, the mad brainchild of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, is about reading for another crop of adventures. After months of hype, including a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the writer's room, the first official trailer has been released in full. As it has been over two years since we've heard from the multiverse-venturing duo, rest assured that the appetite for adventure has never been higher. With this latest trailer, we can finally see some of what's to come, including a few returning faces, new characters, premises, gore, and signature witty humor.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Between Morty scaling cliffsides, Summer and Beth buckling swash, Rick gearing up to slay a dragon, Dr. Strange ripoffs, Mr. Meeseeks roaming the streets, grotesque body horror, a perilous salve, Professor Poopybutthole, the introduction of magic, and much more, it looks to be a jam-packed season. And yet, it's only ten episodes, arriving in two servings of five.

Look for the first to hit on November 10th at 11:30 PM, and check out the trailer below. Are you a fan of Rick & Morty?