Richard Sherman and the San Francisco 49ers will be in Miami next week as they look to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. Whoever wins will be given the Lombardi Trophy as every single winning player will have their name etched into history. This is one of the most intriguing matchups we have seen in a while and fans can't wait to see how it goes down. Having said that, whoever wins will have a huge choice to make as it pertains to going to the White House to meet the President.

White House visits are customary for championship teams, especially when it comes to football. President Donald Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with the league and many players have taken notice. Recently, Sherman was asked by Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle whether or not he would want to go meet Trump. As you can imagine, Sherman wasn't thrilled by the idea.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I haven’t thought about it. We’ve got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it," Sherman said. One of Sherman's teammates, Nick Bosa, is known as a big Trump supporter so it will be interesting to see what kind of conflict arises should Sherman decide not to go to the White House. Of course, none of this matters if the 49ers lose.

