It has been a tumultuous few days for former San Francisco 49ers player Richard Sherman, who was picked up by police early Wednesday morning after attempting to break into his wife's parents home. Sherman has been in and out of court- facing five misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, endangering roadway workers, second degree criminal trespass, and third-degree malicious mischief. In a hearing on Friday, Sherman pleaded not guilty to all five charges. He was released from custody without bail on Thursday after a local judge called him a "pillar" of his Washington community.

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Sherman allegedly crashed into the barricade of a construction site early Wednesday morning while under the influence. Angered that he wasn't able to see his kids, he then proceeded to his in-laws' house, where he attempted to break in.

Sherman spoke about the incident before his hearing on Friday. I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night. I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted," he said. "The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

Sherman must stay away from alcohol and drugs, per the terms of his release, and is not allowed any contact with his father-in-law.

The 33-year-old remains a free agent for the upcoming season and missed a record 11 games last season.

