Richard Sherman has already kicked the holidays off to a triumphant start for families on the west coast as the 49ers cornerback donated over $27,000 to clear out the student lunch debt in two areas. Through his Richard Sherman Family Foundation, the Super Bowl champion donated $20,000 to the Tacoma, Washington public school system to get rid of school lunch debt just about 30 miles away from Seattle, where he played with the Seahawks for six years.

In tandem with this act, he also went on to write a personal check for the Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara, California in the amount of $7,491.27 to clear the school outstanding school lunch balance.

"It's the most generous thing to happen for these kids, there's plenty in need and he didn't neglect them," said Cabrillo Middle School principal Stan Garber. "It was the perfect way to give back and help them. It was the kindest most generous gesture.

The latest act of good follows up on donations made by Sherman and his wife to Tacoma and Seattle area food banks

“When we heard the food bank was experiencing a food shortage, we knew we had to step in and do something,” Sherman said in a press release. “It has been incredible to see how our donation has sparked a big movement and has driven others to donate as well. No child should ever go hungry.”