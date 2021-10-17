Richard Sherman went at it with a fan on Twitter, Friday, regarding his recent performance on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The fan clapped back at Sherman by drawing attention to his domestic violence arrest from over the summer.

"Disappointed. Going to bounce back soon," Sherman admitted in a tweet. "Asked a lot from my body in a short amount of time. Will be back better."

"Can’t possibly come back any worse," the fan replied.

Sherman fired back with: "I could come back as you."

"You’d immediately no longer be a threat to your wife, so that’s good," the fan retorted.



Sherman was arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, in July, but the charges were later dropped. The NFL opened an investigation into the matter shortly after.

The legendary cornerback spent the first several weeks of the 2021 season without a team, until joining the Bucs in September.

"I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group," Sherman said at the time. "I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win."

