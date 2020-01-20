Richard Sherman is one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL and is known for being able to get big interceptions when it matters. Last night was no exception as his San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Sherman finished the game with an interception that sealed his team's fate. Now, Sherman will be headed to his third Super Bowl and his first with the 49ers.

After the game, retired cornerback Darelle Revis took to Twitter where he talked about Sherman and how he's not the best pound-for-pound corner out there. Revis questioned Sherman's abilities when it comes to man-to-man coverage which was something Sherman didn't appreciate. Sherman is a very active Twitter user and immediately saw Revis' tweets. That's when Sherman clapped back with a retort of his own, calling into question Revis' credentials.

Revis was one of the best cornerbacks in the game during his prime although Sherman is correct in saying he didn't have much playoff success. Sherman is a hard guy to talk trash to because he always holds his own. 49ers fans were quick to defend Sherman while other NFL fans thought Revis made some interesting points. Regardless, Sherman is off to the big game and at this point, that's all he should really care about.

Who do you think is right in this situation? Let us know in the comments below.