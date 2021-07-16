Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, who is currently a free agent, has released a statement following his arrest, earlier this week. Sherman says he's been dealing with "personal challenges" recently and emphasized the importance of mental health.

"I behaved in a manner I am not proud of," the NFL star said Friday. "I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time."



Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Sherman is accused of trying to break into his in-laws' house in Seattle, earlier this week.

In total, Sherman was charged with Driving While Under the Influence, Reckless Endangerment of Roadway Workers, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree – domestic violence, Resisting Arrest, and Malicious Mischief in the Third Degree - domestic violence.

Sherman's next hearing is set for 2:00 PM PT on Friday.

