Rich The Kids Plays With Keys On New Track "Ray Charles"

Rich The Kid's "Ray Charles" is a standout hit on his recently released studio album, Boss Man (2020). While his latest musical offering is loaded with features the likes of DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Baby ("Stuck Together"), the 27-year-old rapper proved that he could hold his own on several tracks on the album. Some of those tracks include the album's intro "Far From You," "No Loyalty," and "You," but the rapper born, Dimitri Roger, really flexed on his song named after legendary musician Ray Charles.

The track, collaboratively produced by Rich The Kid himself and Beat by Jeff, features a simple trumpet loop, heavy-hitting 808 bassline, and drum pattern featuring a high-velocity hi-hat and clapping snare. The simplicity of the instrumental allows Rich The Kid to experiment with his flow throughout the song, speeding up his delivery during his single verse, but breaking down his bars during the song's chorus. Ending in just under two-minutes, Rich the Kid keeps this track quick and hard-hitting before delving deeper into his third official LP. Despite the fact that Ray Charles was a piano player, the sample and hook were flawlessly executed.

Listen to Rich The Kid's "Ray Charles" in the streaming link provided below and let us know your thoughts on the single in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Bankroll, bankroll bigger than ever

My niggas richer than ever (Rich)

Ray got a quarter mill' out this dirt

He dug it up wit' a shovel

I don't see y'all bitch niggas like a blind man

Made a mill' last night, think I'm lyin', man?

In the trap, hit 'em with the frying pan

He ain't got no heart like the Iron Man (Woo)

The bitch on my body, might fuck again

Bitch, I'm Ray Charles, gon' and bring a friend (Woo)

Money countin', keep it rackin' in (Rackin' in)

I gotta sleep with a F&N (What?)