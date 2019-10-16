This story is truly heartbreaking. If you've been following the rise of 83 Babies, the group signed to Rich The Kid's Rich Forever imprint, then this will come as a hard pill to swallow. Lil Tony, whose real name is Antonio Davenport, has reportedly been arrested and charged in the murder of a nine-year-old who was in the car with his family on the way to get snow cones.

According to a local ABC affiliate, Lil Tony was charged yesterday morning in the murder of Z'Yon Person, who was with his family on the night of August 18. Five children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and Z'Yon's aunt, who was driving, explained the terrifying moment she lost her nephew.

"I hear a horn and when the horn beeped I looked around," she reportedly said. "I'm getting ready to turn and...I hear gunshots but I didn't know they were shooting at me. They're going to pay. I promise. They're going to rot in hell for what they did."

Lil Tony has reportedly been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and more.

We all know how hard Rich The Kid works to build his brand as an entrepreneur and executive. He's been making moves in the Atlanta and New York scenes but he may want to start distancing himself from Lil Tony. As it is, there's a good chance the 83 Babies group will continue with Yung Boss Tevo and Setitoff83 as the remaining members of the collective.

RIP Z'Yon Person.

