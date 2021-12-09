The ongoing legal battle between Rich The Kid and Fashion Nova has reached a conclusion. Back in 2018, the popular fashion brand hired Rich as one of its several celebrity brand ambassadors. Many of us are familiar with seeing celebrities in their Fashion Nova advertisement posts on social media as they pose in outfits supplied by the company.

According to Fashion Nova, they reportedly claimed that they paid Rich The Kid a $100K advance upon signing the contract which included an orchestrated plan on how many promoted posts and mentions should be executed. According to The Blast, they even worked out a deal where Rich would mention them on one of his songs.



Allen Berezovsky / Contributor / Getty Images

However, Fashion Nova would later accuse the rapper of breaching their contract and filed a lawsuit. Rich would go on to slam the company in a post, but documents reportedly show that a default judgment has been issued against the rapper and he has been ordered to pay Fashion Nova over $130K.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the rapper is on the hook for $132,637.75 after a “default judgment” was entered against him in the Los Angeles County Courts. In most cases, a default is entered when one party fails to respond to a lawsuit. In this case, the amount is broken up into $100,000 in damages, $29,526 in interest, and $3,111 in costs associated with the case.

Rich The Kid also faced a lawsuit from his former managers who accused him of violating their contract, as well. They, too, were reportedly granted a default judgment of $1.1 million.

