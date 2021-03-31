Rich The Kid thought twice about his caption referencing Kim Kardashian's relationship status, choosing to edit his words before it became too late-- but people still caught onto his original message.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

As you surely know by now, Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West. The couple had been married for six years. They have four children together. As we witness the derailing of Kim and Kanye's relationship on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, New York-born rapper Rich The Kid felt like giving himself a chance to call dibs on Kim next. He decided to shoot his shot on Instagram, posting a picture and saying, "Calabasas in Rolls, I heard Kim K was single."



Instagram

It only took him a few minutes for him to alter the caption, changing it to a basic motivational saying. "Don’t rush everything will come together with time & good faith," said RTK in the edited post. While the message no longer appears, the damage is already done and everybody knows that Rich is trying to spend some extracurricular time with one of the most successful businesswomen in her field, Kim K.

Kardashian has been stepping out more frequently as of late, removing her wedding ring and sparking speculation as to who she will eventually move on with. Do you think Rich The Kid has a chance of getting with Kim?