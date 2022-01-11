Over the last two years, Rich The Kid has dropped two collaborative albums. Most recently, he linked with Lil Wayne in fall 2021 for their Trust Fund Babies joint album, which consisted of 10 songs lasting 29 minutes.

Before that, he and YoungBoy Never Broke Again came out with their collab album Nobody Safe in November 2020, which was much longer, spanning 40 minutes with 15 songs. Rich The Kid's energized, quick rap delivery mixed with YoungBoy's passionate crooning brought an intriguing balance on the album, and features from Lil Wayne, Rod Wave and Quando Rondo brought even more diversity to the tracklist.

Now, over a year later, Rich The Kid is alluding to a second collaborative project with YB. On Twitter Saturday (Jan. 8), a Rich The Kid fan hoped there would be a sequel to Nobody Safe: "I need another rich the kid and youngboy tape they don’t never miss together lol no cap."

The next day, Rich The Kid found the tweet and responded accordingly, confirming the upcoming follow-up joint project: "It’s on tha way slime."

While there is no confirmed title or release date, there is optimism that the Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy album could materialize soon, since YB has gotten the ball rolling early in 2022 on new music. Along with a mixtape potentially dropping at some point in January, YoungBoy has released a few new singles in the first two weeks of the year, including "Fish Scale," "Foolish Figure," "Emo Love" and an upcoming song with DaBaby.

Would you be excited for a sequel to Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy's Nobody Safe?