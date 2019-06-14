For weeks, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been behind bars, hoping there's a way he can get back out and continue making music. He has been one of the most controversial young rappers in the game, making several enemies along the way. When he was involved in a shooting during Rolling Loud Festival, the Baton Rouge figure's girlfriend was wounded and one man was killed. His probation was revoked because of the shooting and he was sent back to jail. His immediate future is currently unclear but YoungBoy's closest associates have been dealt the short end of the stick as of late. YoungBoy's peers want him back in the game though, posting messages to show him that people care. Rich The Kid is the latest to show love to the 19-year-old.

Posting a photo of the two playing video games in the studio, Rich The Kid admitted that he misses his homie. "My heart cold I know the angels agree," wrote the "New Freezer" rapper, quoting YoungBoy's lyrics on his song "For Keeps." The collaboration was included on Rich's most recent album. "Free you brotha it’s only about time," continued RTK.

Hopefully, NBA YoungBoy is able to reconsider a few aspects of his life when he gets out. It would be a shame to lose such a young and talented rapper this early in his career.