Rich The Kid has made clear multiple times the extent of his awe for his baby mama, Tori Brixx. He has even gone as far to declare that Brixx is badder than Rihanna, the OG Bad Gal. While some of Rich's posts have been dedicated to expressing his love and gratitude for her, others have been more centred on his appreciation for her wild physique. His Instagram post from today most certainly falls in the latter category.

In the video, Brixx is filmed from behind as she walks around, glowing in a one-piece lingerie suit that does not cover much surface area. It's the kind of revealing garment that would make an elderly person jokingly question whether it was obtained for half-off or that would make an elderly person simply have a stroke. The Atlanta-based rapper's caption emphasizes how eager he is to get back from his travels and reunite with his boo. "BOUT TO EAT U UP RIGHT OFF THE FLIGHT," he writes, thirstily adding many tongue emojis.

The couple welcomed their first child back in April, but Rich has recently expressed interest in having another baby with Brixx. In his last post gushing over her at the beginning of September, he wrote, "Baby momma might put another baby in her."