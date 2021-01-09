Over the last few years, we've lost several artists in Rap and Hip Hop to drug addiction and abuse. There has been an overwhelming concern for Famous Dex as there were occasions where fans have seen him on Live or viewed his videos where he appeared to be under the influence. After the public questioned his sobriety, it was announced in December that the rapper would be entering rehab.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Rich The Kidshowed support for his friend and recently, the Rich Forever Music mogul offered an update to Dex's recovery. Rich shared a video where he's speaking with Famous Dex on speakerphone and Dex sounds as if he's not only doing well, but he's truly benefitting from the program.

"Keep on going up, you know what I'm sayin'?... I learned so much these 22 days like, I learned so much, bro," Dex is heard saying. It may be a brief update, but many fans have commented that Dex sounds healthier. Prior to his stint, Rich picked up Dex in his Rolls Royce and ushered him to a private jet before sending him off to rehab.

Some fans have encouraged other artists to follow in his footsteps. Listen to Dex speak about his time in rehab below.