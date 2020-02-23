Rich The Kid revealed that his next album, titled Boss Man, will include features from the likes of Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Future, DaBaby, and possibly more. After leaving Interscope to sign with Republic Records in December, the rapper has started putting in work for his next project. Rich sat down with Rap-Up to discuss his next body of work, a two-part album called Boss Man and disclosed some of the featured artists.

"I got Lil Baby on the album, Future, DaBaby," he says, before explaining how a collaboration with another artist—Post Malone—came to be. "We got the same team so I'm real tight with him. We’ve actually known each other for like five, six years, when he was in Atlanta. We caught back up years down the road." The track, called "V12," was actually produced by Post. “Post Malone got beats and they’re fire," says Rich, who calls "V12" "next level" and "one of my favourite songs on the album."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"Post is a real cool, genuine dude. Cause you don't really get that much, especially at his level. People be arrogant, cocky. He's like a real cool dude." According to a recent Instagram story, "V12" may also feature Drake.

Rich also talked about working with Nicki Minaj on their song "Not Sorry," a snippet of which was leaked a few days ago. “I just had this song that was perfect to get her on and then she just killed it, this monster verse,” he said. “She’s like one of the first to start the wave for all the other female rappers.” In terms of the project as a whole, Rich indicates that while Part 1 of Boss Man has "a lot of bangers, like fun music," while Part 2, which he's already started working on, will be "more serious." Boss Man will be Rich's first release on Republic Records, and will include his singles, "That's Tuff" with Quavo, as well as the NBA YoungBoy collab, "Money Talk."