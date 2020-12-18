mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid Returns With "Right"

Mitch Findlay
December 18, 2020 12:09
Following a collaborative album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rich The Kid comes through with a breezy new single in "Right."


Though Rich The Kid may not be making the same waves as when "New Freezer" and "Plug Walk" were dominating the charts, the self-made New York mogul has remained prolific and continues to do so with "Right." Following a full-fledged collaborative album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rich has opted to keep things familiar for this go-around, taking to a breezy banger and offering up more flexes than we can rightfully count. Not exactly groundbreaking lyricism, but Rich's charisma keeps him from sounding stale even if we have heard this one before. 

For the most part, Rich doesn't bother with stringing together cohesive thoughts, opting instead to fire off non-sequiturs. "I done scraped the Bentley twice, told thatâbitch,â"Talk to meânice," he raps. "I don't have to pay the price / You tryna get rich, right? Fill my cup with the dirty sprite / And she's suckin' my dick like a mite." Vivid image of the final line notwithstanding, "Right" presents nothing particularly new for Rich The Kid. But it remains an enjoyable enough experience that should prove a worthy holdover until his Bossman follow-up manifests.  Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- is The Kid still doing it for you, or has the Rich Forever boss worn out his welcome?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You tryna get rich, right? 
Fill my cup with the dirty sprite 
And she's suckin' my dick like a mite 
In my Louis, I'm ballin' like Mike

