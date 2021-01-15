mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid Releases New Single "Split"

Alex Zidel
January 15, 2021 10:06
Rich The Kid drops his first new single of 2021, titled "Split".


Rich The Kid has been wrapped up in some familial drama as of late, clashing with his signee Jay Critch, who has accused the rapper of holding him in a deal and conducting bad business. It wouldn't be the first time we hear something of that sort regarding RTK. The rapper has a history of being called out for unpaid rent, child support, and bad business with the people he chooses to work with. Still, you can't help but appreciate the way the Atlanta-via-New York rapper approaches his music.

For years, Rich has been one of the main players in hip-hop, hitting with songs like "Plug Talk", "Splashin", and "Talk To Me" with Tory Lanez. He has a knack for creating bangers, always coming through at least once annually. This year, he starts off his campaign with the release of "Split", which follows last year's "So Heartless". He actually references Jay Critch on the track, bragging about how much money he has made the young rapper.

Listen to "Split" below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ten milli, we could split it
F*ck the label, like the bank I get it
We could do it like Big and Diddy
Jay Critch having mill's alrÐµady

