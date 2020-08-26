mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid, Quavo, & Takeoff Snap On "Too Blessed"

Alex Zidel
August 26, 2020
Too Blessed
Rich The Kid, Quavo & Takeoff
Produced by DJ Durel

Rich The Kid teams up with two Migos members, Quavo and Takeoff, for their new single "Too Blessed."


Rich The Kid, Quavo, and Takeoff are incredibly blessed. They're living out their life's dreams, making music on a nightly basis and shaping the culture. There's nothing better than seeing them win, and that's really all that they do.

Recently, the trio of rappers has been teasing something big, which was originally believed to be for an upcoming Migos project. However, we now know that the song they were working on is Offset-less, meaning that there is a chance it is a one-off single.

While "Too Blessed" may still be added onto a future Migos project, the DJ Durel-produced song is officially out now, being marketed as a single from each of the three rappers involved. 

Alongside the new single, the video was also released. Having first been previewed in June, it's nice to hear the full version of this one. Quavo absolutely snaps on his verse, sounding better than we've heard him in a long time. Rich The Kid skates over the beat and Takeoff comes through as well.

Watch the new video for "Too Blessed" below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Somebody fire up the jet
Somebody dying to flex
Bitches, they dying to catch
Me, I ain't got time to rest
Swinging that choppa, the best
We can play Russian Roulette
The way that I move, chess
It's a hundred blue racks and no bet

Rich The Kid Quavo Takeoff DJ Durel
